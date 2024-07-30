Engineering business acquires historic manufacturing firm

It is now a global provider of heat transfer, economiser and industrial boiler products.

The Colwich-based parent company of PJD, who also own engineering business Piper Services in Teesside, has made the strategic move to provide a unique, full end-to-end solution to a variety of sectors.

The acquisition will mean the expansion of one of the largest independent groups in the UK power and industrial markets, with a team of more than 250 specialists and an annual turnover exceeding £40 million.

This merging of businesses, whose offerings will see the launch of a fully integrated solution, from steam boiler and pressure part design and engineering, to manufacture, installation and then repair and maintenance for a variety of sectors.

PJD’s strengths lie in site installation, equipment repairs, and servicing, while Green’s is a pioneer in design, engineering and manufacturing; creating a turnkey solution, with multiple locations across the UK and global manufacturing reach.

David Hayle of Ropsley said: “We’re pleased to announce this acquisition and are keen to begin integrating the businesses and offering a seamless solution to customers new and old.

“Now that the economic challenges of the past few years are behind us, we’re very much setting our sights on further exponential growth and look forward to supporting this iconic business with the next phase of its development.”

Chris Wright, operations director of Green’s Power added: “Green’s has been operating within the industry since 1821 and over this period, it established itself as a global leader in the provision of boiler equipment and services.

“We’re now very much looking forward to the future, and our partnership with the Ropsley portfolio, to continue being a truly progressive developer of solutions within the group’s core sectors.”

PJD has more than 35 years’ experience in the UK’s power and industrial sectors.

The mechanical specialists provide a full range of repair, maintenance, upgrade and installation services including a core competence in working with pressure parts, and completing projects from £2,000 to £20 million in value.