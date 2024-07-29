Six jobs with opening this week of new Wolverhampton Indian restaurant

Nekare in Deans Road opens on Wednesday, July 31.

The name means Bengal Wolf and reflects the fact that owner Shihab Rahman from Wednesfield is a Wolves fan and season ticket holder at Molineux.

He has invested a five-figure sum in opening the restaurant in the former Bonnie's Kitchen and Midnight Balti building.

His mother Afsana Rahman will be cutting the ribbon to open the restaurant at 4pm.

The restaurant will be open from 5pm Wednesday to Monday and will be closed on Tuesdays.

"We offer a collection and delivery service with dining in available and pride ourselves on being a local community Indian restaurant. We are unlicensed and no alcohol is allowed on the premises, however will serve a variety of soft drinks," said Shihab.