Watch as community shop becomes a hive of activity for honey tasting day

Our Green Shop, in Waterloo Terrace, is taking part in the Shropshire Good Food Trail and is hosting a number of taster days over the summer.

The taster day on Saturday saw customers buzzing around eager for a spoonful of tasty local honey.

"Shropshire is good for honey because it is so rural," said Julie Duriez, a volunteer at the business which is a not for profit and has its focus on environmental sustainability and a greener future.