Express & Star
Close

Mortgage lending up but profit down for building society

Yorkshire Building Society has increased mortgage lending but seen profits fall in the first six months of 2024.

By John Corser
Published
Yorkshire Building Society has many branches in the West Midlands

Pre-tax profit was down from £180.6 million a year before to £158.1m fr the society which has branches in Church Stretton, Lichfield, Newport, Smethwick, Stourbridge, Welshpool and Wolverhampton.

The lower level of profit is largely a result of an anticipated reduction in net interest income following a compression in both mortgage and savings margins

The level of demand in the mortgages market was stronger than expected.

Gross mortgage lending in the period increased to £5.2 billion from £4.2bn a year earlier.

Net lending also increased from £700m to £2bn.

The 160-year-old society said it had observed an increase in the level of mortgage arrears, though levels remain significantly more favourable than the industry average

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular