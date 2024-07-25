Admissions up for cinema group

Everyman, which has one of its cinemas at the Mailbox, Birmingham, said revenue was up from £38.3 million a year earlier to £46.9m.

Group earnings before tax rose from £5.8m to £6.2m.

Everyman expects a strong increase in admissions from a strong pipeline of releases for the remainder of the year, including Joker: Paddington in Peru, Gladiator II, Wicked, Moana 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King.

A new Everyman for Lichfield's Three Spires Shopping Centre is in the pipeline.

Chief executive Alex Scrimgeour said; "Our continued strong performance, driven by consumer appetite for the unique Everyman proposition, comes despite a marked reduction in film output following last year's writer and actor strikes.

"During the second half, we have an exciting slate of releases to look forward to and are confident in our ability to capitalise on the opportunity ahead."