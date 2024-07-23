Wintech makes strategic acquisition

SDP Consulting Engineers in St Albans will expand the service offering of the Wolverhampton-based group.

It underpins Wintech’s commitment to provide a single point of responsibility for co-ordinated building construction design and engineering, encompassing façade design and engineering, fire surveying and engineering, MEP design and engineering, access and maintenance consultancy and now structural engineering, civil engineering, and 3D laser scanning and surveying services.

Established in 1974, SD has a longstanding history of offering consultancy services to architects, developers and local authorities. The firm has a diverse client base and extensive in-house expertise across their disciplines. The acquisition was primarily driven by Wintech’s mission to provide a coordinated Gateway 2 building engineering design service and to support the nation’s Net Zero building transformation goals. By integrating SDP’s capabilities, Wintech are well-positioned to meet these goals and support the Group to meet the evolving needs of their clients.

Paul Savidge, Wintech’s managing director, said: “At Wintech, our priority is our people and our collaborative approach that builds strong, long-term partnerships with our clients. As a team, we thrive on a collaborative culture, driven by our shared commitment to be catalysts for change in achieving net zero across the UK’s built environment.

"We appreciate there is a great challenge ahead to ensure all buildings, both refurbished and new build, can not only deliver on net zero targets but meet the BSA requirements. As an industry, we owe it to our communities to be proactive and make a real difference with actions, not words. This acquisition is an essential part of that process towards making a significant and lasting difference.”

Mr Savidge added: “This move demonstrates our ambition, commitment and dedication to support new and existing Wintech clients and will bring a range of new capabilities and skills to support not only Wintech’s, but SDP’s clientele. It will strengthen Wintech’s thriving consulting services and will support the teams' growth across the UK.”

Nigel Grayer, SDP Consulting’s managing director, made the decision to sell the business as part of his longer-term retirement plans.

He expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “This is an exciting time for SDP. The support and growth opportunities provided by Wintech will enable us to continue to serve our existing clients whilst expanding with new opportunities and clients. We are thrilled to join forces with Wintech and combine their extensive resources with our specialised knowledge.”

With the addition of SDP Consulting Engineers, Wintech now have more than 130 staff members across the UK.

Wintech’s structures team will help the group continue to deliver on its strategic growth objectives and will provide structural engineering, civil engineering, surveying, integrated design and detailing, and construction consulting services for all types of developments.

Wintech plan to make additional announcements regarding recruitment opportunities across the business and appointments to their senior leadership team in the coming weeks, further enhancing their capabilities and strengthening their position in the market.