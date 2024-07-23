Motivair changes hands

Glasgow-based Edwin James has offices across the Midlands in Burton, Swadlincote and Birmingham.

Motivair’s turnkey service model covers a wide range of products and includes maintenance, project management, monitoring, and technical support. As specialists in compressed air management, Motivair manages approximately 9,000 assets, serving a customer base across the UK. Its focus spans the industrial, infrastructure, utilities and defence sectors.

Christopher Kehoe, chief executive of Edwin James Group, said: “Motivair’s specialist expertise and strong management team align seamlessly with our strategic vision. This acquisition will deepen our maintenance and asset care offerings creating a solid foundation for organic growth and further service expansion. We look forward to the opportunities this acquisition will bring for both our business and our customers.”

The Motivair management team and all 100 employees at Crompton Court, Attwood Road, will be retained as part of the acquisition.

Iain Beadle, chief executive of Motivair, said: “Joining Edwin James Group is an exciting development for the team at Motivair. We share a common vision of delivering exceptional engineering services and supporting our customers’ operational needs. This agreement will enable cross-business collaboration and ensure we can continue to deliver innovation and robust service levels to our customers.”

The deal, made possible due to additional investment from funds managed by Aliter Capital, follows Edwin James Group’s recent acquisition of control systems integration business Automated Control Solutions in January.