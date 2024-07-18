Revealed: West Midlands unemployment rate and current claimant counts across our region

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said average regular earnings growth dropped to 5.7 per cent in the three months to May – down from 6 per cent in the previous three months and the lowest level since the quarter to September 2022.

With Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation taken into account, regular earnings rose by 3.2 per cent, which is the highest since the three months to August 2021.

The ONS estimated that the rate of unemployment remained unchanged at 4.4 per cent in the three months to May.

But it flagged further signals that the employment sector is cooling, with 30,000 fewer vacancies at 889,000 in the quarter to June.

The West Midlands unemployment rate was 5.2 per cent for March to May, up from 5.1 per cent previously.

Liz McKeown, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “Earnings growth in cash terms, while remaining relatively strong, is showing signs of slowing again.

“However, with inflation falling, in real terms it is at its highest rate in over two-and-a-half years.

“We continue to see overall some signs of a cooling in the labour market, with the growth in the number of employees on the payroll weakening over the medium term and unemployment gradually increasing.

“The number of job vacancies is down across most sectors, led by retail and hospitality. The total has now been falling for a full two years, though it remains above pre-pandemic levels.”

More timely figures also show that the number of workers on UK payrolls was estimated to have edged up by 0.1% month-on-month in June, up 16,000 at 30.4 million.

The ONS said growth in payroll employees has been slowing for at least the past six months.

The Bank of England is watching the jobs market, and wages in particular, closely as it weighs up when to cut interest rates from the current level of 5.25 per cent.

Inflation has now fallen back to its 2 per cent target, but despite the milestone, there are concerns that inflationary pressures still remain in parts of the economy.

Official figures on Wednesday showed inflation in the services sector – which accounts for more than three quarters of the UK economy – remained stubbornly high at 5.7 per cent in June, partly as a result of wage growth, which cast doubts on whether the Bank will cut rates at its next meeting on August 1.

The West Midlands claimant count covering those claiming unemployment benefits, including Universal Credit, last month was 197, 285, up from 187, 475 in May.

In Shropshire, the number of claimants was 4.795 (2.5 per cent of the working population), up from 4.550 in May while in Telford and Wrekin the figure stood at 4,495, up by 120, to 3.9 per cent. In Powys, the number of claimants stood at 2,005, up from 1,840.

In the Black Country, claimant figures for Sandwell were 14,550, a rise of 855 (6.7 per cent).

Walsall rose to 10,380 from 9,780 (6 per cent) while Wolverhampton's claimant count stood at 12,585 (7.6 per cent), up from 12,145.

Dudley saw an increase in claimant from 9005 to 9360 (4.8 per cent).

Wyre Forest, including Kidderminster, had 1,910 claimants (3.2 per cent), up from 1,830 in May.

In Staffordshire, the total number of claimants stood at 15,800 (3 per cent) which was up from 15,480.

Cannock Chase had 2,085 claimants (3.3 per cent), which was up 35 while Lichfield claimants stood at 1,440, falling by ten (2.3 per cent).

In Stafford, claimants in June stood at 2,195, which was up on 2,100 previously while in south Staffordshire, the figure was 1,770 (2.7 per cent), up from 1,685. Tamworth's claimant count stood at 1,675 or 3.4 per cent.

Jake Finney, economist at PwC, said: “The latest labour market data continues to be more awkward for the Bank of England than the inflation data.

“The labour market is clearly cooling … but pay growth still remains elevated at 5.7 per cent, way in excess of the circa 3 per cent level that is considered to be consistent with the 2 per cent inflation target.

“This still remains one of the largest potential barriers to an August rate cut.”