More flights from Birmingham to the Canaries

More than 25,000 seats have been added across five UK airports in response to continued demand from customers and independent travel agents

Winter 2024-2025 will be Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ biggest ever winter sun programme to the Canary Islands, with over 2.25 million seats on sale – a 15 per cent capacity increase.

There will be 225 weekly departures to the Canaries from the UK at key periods during the winter.

From Birmingham there will be additional weekly Sunday services operating to Lanzarote and Tenerife from February 2 to March 23

The capacity increase also sees additional services from Bournemouth, Manchester, Newcastle International and Bristol.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “The continued appeal of the Canary Islands as a winter sun favourite means we are adding even more choice for customers and independent travel agents. As the UK’s leading airline and tour operator to the Canaries, we know just how much holidaymakers love these islands as a means of escaping for some winter sunshine, and we are delighted to be once again stepping in to meet the strong demand."