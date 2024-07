Coombs Wood Sports and Social Club won the West Midlands county club of the year award.

It followed its success in winning the Stourbridge and Halesowen branch of CAMRA's club of the year.

Branch secretary Tony Morgan preswnts the County Club of the Year award to Dawn Bubb

It then went forward to be considered against four other clubs in the county and, after another round of judging, beat all its opponents.