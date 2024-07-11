Strong start for Severn Trent

In the first quarter of the year the water group delivered more than £300 million of capital investment.

The Coventry-headquartered business remains on track for its guidance of £1.3 billion to £1.5bn for the year.

Severn Trent is continuing to invest in expanding energy generation.

Following a deal with international solar company Elgin Energy, its green power business will invest around £100 m to construct three large-scale solar farms, increasing our energy generation by around 150 GigaWatt hours per year.

It is highly confident of being awarded four star status in the Environment Agency's annual Environmental Performance Assessment for an industry-record fifth consecutive year for 2023. .

After six months of the current period it is on track for a sixth consecutive year of four star environmental performance.

Severn Trent says it has the most ambitious improvement plan in the sector for storm overflow spills.

Its teams are in the field every day delivering interventions in its network which will improve 900 storm overflows this year alone.

The work we have completed so far gives Severn Trent confidence that it will be able to halve its spills rate by 2030.