New adviser for events management company

Established in 2011 by owner and managing director Emma Jones, AllinAll currently works with a host of businesses, providing a wide range of event management and production services.

Clients include the University of Birmingham, No. 5 Chambers, In-Comm, Stoford, Lioncroft Wholesale, the Black Business Magazine and Birmingham Law Society, while AllinAll is also the official event partner for Birmingham Tech Week, the UK’s largest regional tech festival and conference.

Mr Faulkner is the former chief executive of Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce. Earlier in 2024, he co-founded Element45 as a business offering a range of strategic leadership and advisory services.

The role with AllinAll will see Paul working closely with Emma to develop and execute a plan that will enable the business to build on its strong reputation and existing client base and achieve sustainable growth and evolution in the years ahead.

Mr Faulkner said: “I’m delighted to be working with Emma and her team at AllinAll Events.

"I’ve known Emma for a long-time and have always admired her work ethic and determination to make AllinAll the pre-eminent events business in the Midlands, as well as her absolute commitment to quality in all that she does.

"Over the years I have attended many events, with those that Emma has been involved with always standing out for being that little bit extra special, in addition to being super well organised!

"Working together, I aim to share my experiences of growing businesses and developing teams in order to help Emma map out and deliver a long-term plan that will help AllinAll to grow significantly in the years ahead.”

Emma Jones added: “I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Paul to the AllinAll Events team in a senior advisory role. This is an exciting time for us as we embark on a new phase of growth and development and having someone of Paul's calibre and experience on board is a tremendous asset.

"AllinAll has always been dedicated to providing exceptional event management services to our valued clients and our success has been built on a foundation of hard work, quality and a commitment to exceeding expectations. Paul brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic insight that will be invaluable as I chart AllinAll’s future course.

"Paul's admiration for our work and his belief in our vision is incredibly encouraging and his experience in growing businesses and developing teams aligns with my aim to enhance AllinAll’s reputation and expand our client base.

"I have always believed in the power of collaboration and innovation and with Paul’s expertise, we are more confident than ever in our ability to achieve our ambitious goals. I look forward to the exciting journey ahead and to the many achievements we will accomplish together.”