Principle recruits new associate director

Neelam Samra from Great Barr joins Principle as an associate director who will oversee key management functions including property managers and property assistants from the company’s head office in Birmingham.

Her appoint follows Principle’s new contract to help look after more than 4,000 homes on the prestigious Calthorpe Estate in Birmingham.

That new contract has meant that Andrew Winstanley, Principle’s associate director, is now focused on overseeing the team leading the Calthorpe instruction, and Ms Samra will take on his role

Ms Samra began her career in the property sector back in 1995 working with housing associations and has held various senior positions, including housing services manager and head of operations.

Polly Dyer, property director at Principle, said: “We’re really excited that Neelam is joining us as an associate director and feel certain she will add real strength to our team as we strive to make a difference to the lives of our customers every day.

“Neelam has got an impressive background in the property sector and has achieved some great things in her previous roles."

Ms Samra said: “I’m really excited to be joining Principle, a company which I know has developed a strong reputation for quality customer service that has really caught the sector’s attention. I am now looking forward to putting my experience to use with the team at Principle.”

Launched in 2018, Principle now has more than 65 staff looking after a portfolio of more than 16,500 units at around 400 developments across the UK.