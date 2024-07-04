Help for hospice as hand car wash reopens

Waves Hand Car Wash on the Tesco Extra car park at Princess Alice Drive, Sutton Coldfield, has given £231 to Acorns Children's Hospice.

The new management team is committed to supporting the local community.

Customers can leave their cars for cleaning while they shop at Tesco and tare notified by text message when their car is ready to collect. The facility is fully insured and equipped with CCTV for added security.