Dudley Building Society launches account to support former Castle & Crystal Credit Union members

The Dudley Branch Access Account aims to provide immediate financial support to customers of the recently closed Castle & Crystal Credit Union, which was placed into administration on May 21 and has since ceased trading.

"We are deeply committed to supporting our local community, especially during times of financial uncertainty," said Simon Dodd, Head of Retail at Dudley Building Society.

"The closure of Castle & Crystal Credit Union has left many customers in a precarious situation.

"Our new Dudley Branch Access Account is specifically tailored to offer immediate and accessible financial services, helping to stabilize and support those who need it most in our community. Our friendly branch staff are on hand to help interested customers with their application and answer any questions."

The Dudley Branch Access Account is exclusive to the Dudley branch, ensuring that local customers receive tailored, in-person service and support.

With a low minimum opening balance of just £1, it is highly accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial situation.

Additionally, the account offers flexibility with no restrictions on withdrawals, allowing customers full access to their funds whenever needed.