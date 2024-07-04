Express & Star
18 redundancies announced as reasons behind collapse of Halesowen motorcycle dealership are revealed

Slow sales for electric motorcycles was part of the reason for the collapse of a major dealer in Halesowen.

By John Corser
The closed Streetbike site in Dudley Road, Halesowen

All 18 staff at Streetbike in Dudley Road have been made redundant after the business ceased trading on Thursday, June 27.

Ma-Shell (Motor Cycles), which traded as Streetbike, is now in the process of liquidation.

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS STAR 04/07/2024 Street Bike in Halesowen has closed down....

The voluntary liquidation followed a period of sustained trading difficulties.

