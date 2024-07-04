18 redundancies announced as reasons behind collapse of Halesowen motorcycle dealership are revealed
Slow sales for electric motorcycles was part of the reason for the collapse of a major dealer in Halesowen.
Plus
By John Corser
Published
All 18 staff at Streetbike in Dudley Road have been made redundant after the business ceased trading on Thursday, June 27.
Ma-Shell (Motor Cycles), which traded as Streetbike, is now in the process of liquidation.
The voluntary liquidation followed a period of sustained trading difficulties.