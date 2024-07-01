Apprentices shine at the In-Comm Training Awards

Willenhall-based Assa Abloy’s Ben Speed was praised as a true ambassador and role model for other apprentices, taking away the advanced engineering & manufacturing – Aldridge title in front of more than 400 people in Birmingham on Friday.

He was joined on stage by colleague Ashley Kimberley (apprentice champion of the year), Caitlin Findlay (Penny Post Credit Union) and Harry Galt (Mueller Europe), who picked up the business support and foundation engineering and manufacturing – Aldridge accolades respectively.

Backed by main sponsor the Engineering Technology Group for the seventh time, the high-profile ceremony also saw Willenhall's Accura Engineering win the small and medium-sized business employer award, impressing judges with its extensive apprenticeship programme and its ability to retain young talent.

Bekki Phillips, chief operating officer at Aldridge-based In-Comm Training, commented: “We are finally seeing vocational learning being given the credit it deserves, and this is starting to get through to young people, with 92 percent of school pupils now happy to consider an apprenticeship.

“And you can see why when you look at what this year’s Black Country winners are achieving and the difference they are making to companies involved in aerospace, automotive, medical, motorsport, nuclear and defence.”

She continued: “Shouting louder about apprenticeships is why we set up these awards and why they continue to be the biggest competition of their type in the UK. It’s imperative we shine the light on young people, mentors and employers who are helping drive industry forward.”

This was the 13th year the In-Comm Training Awards have been held and gave over 90 finalists the opportunity to celebrate their achievements in front of their peers, mentors, and employers.

Other winners included:

Marcelina Hrynkiewicz (Magna Cosma Casting): apprentice of the year and professional services

Alexandru Paunescu (Epson): most improved learner

Jessica Wooldridge (HL Smith): foundation engineering and manufacturing – Telford

Rhenimetall BAE Systems Land: large employer award

Daniel Clinton (Beakbane): advanced engineering and manufacturing – Telford

Nathan Bould (Hoshizaki) – higher engineering and manufacturing - Telford

Gareth Jones, managing director of In-Comm Training, said: “We have enjoyed a record year when it comes to apprenticeship intakes and, encouragingly, we are seeing more interest from female engineers and those from more diverse backgrounds.

“As a training provider we are doing our bit, continually investing in our world class technical academies in Aldridge and Telford and building stronger partnerships with employers. With the possibility of a new Government imminent, we are urging whoever gets in power to take measures to boost their commitment to vocational learning both in the short and the long-term.”