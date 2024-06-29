Disused travel agent's shop to be converted after change of use plan approved

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The now vacant Co-op store on Stourbridge High Street has been given the go-ahead by Dudley Council planners to convert into an eatery serving food both on the premises and to take away.

Seating for around 58 diners will be provided on the ground and first floor and the new shop is expected to create two full-time and four part-time jobs.

A statement supporting the application said: “In relation to competition within this use class, it is understood from the applicant that although there are a handful of other takeaway and restaurants, such as JD Wetherspoon, the high street is not oversaturated.

“The business is looking to serve food such as burgers, pizzas, hot dogs, fish and chips, amongst other hot foods.”

The former Co-op travel agents in Stourbridge which is set to become a restaurant. Photo: Google

The application was approved subject to conditions including that the restaurant would not open before 11.30am and close by 11pm on Mondays to Saturdays.

On Sundays and bank holidays the restaurant will be able to open between 4pm and 10pm.

During a consultation process the council received no objections to the scheme and officers concluded there were good transport links and public parking provision close to the store so there was no need for off-street parking at the location.