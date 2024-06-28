Pub at the heart of Staffordshire launches new summer menu

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Littleton Arms in St Michael's Square, Penkridge is famed for its handmade food.

The seasonal dishes use fresh ingredients and the Davenports pub has also launched a loyalty card for customers.

New dishes include whipped soft cheese and chicory salad, mushroom and Mexican cheese mini calzone and celeriac and barbecue braised beef risotto.

Abbie Fisher, general manager of The Littleton Arms in Penkridge said they aimed to cater for all tastes with the summer offering.

The Littleton Arms has also introduced free live music on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Abbie added: “Great pubs and free live entertainment have always gone hand-in-hand.

"We hand pick artists to suit our pub, from smooth jazz style to popular music. It adds that extra value to an evening out.”