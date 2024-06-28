Norway visit for fish and chip van owner

Jojo's Fish & Chips, of Bodmin Avenue, won the mobile operator category at the annual National Fish and Chip Awards, hosted by the National Federation of Fish Friers earlier this year.

The Norwegian Seafood Council and Norwegian Frozen at Sea welcomed John Evans of Jojo’s along with 11 other winning fish and chip shops to Alesund as part of an educational study trip to showcase responsibly sourced cod and haddock – the two most popular species used by British fish and chip shops.

The three-day seafood study trip immersed the winners in Norwegian fishing culture, and gave the award winners a chance to see first-hand where and how their produce is responsibly caught in Norway’s cold, clear waters aboard Frozen at Sea vessel, Osterfjord.

Mr Evans said: “Winning the best mobile operator award is the pinnacle for us. When we bought the van and set it up we wanted to be the best in the country. To achieve that goal as a small family-run Staffordshire business and get that accolade is a dream come true.”

He added: “I’ve worked in fish and chips for 25 years and I’ve probably got another 25 to go. For me it’s about educating the country about sustainability, the value and nutritional value of the product. Whether it’s at an event, or a corporate job, we’re giving fabulous food to our customers which they should understand the background behind. Essentially, it’s four ingredients, so those ingredients need to be the best they can possibly be.

“I think the highlight of the trip for me has been spending time with the scientists and understanding and appreciating the ecosystem behind the seafood being harvested. It’s also been fantastic meeting all the other winners, we’ve been travelling with the best in the world – we all share the same passion, we all want to deliver great fish and chips to every single customer. We really have been mixing with the elite in the industry.”

Victoria Braathen, Norwegian Seafood Council UK director, said: "Together with our Norwegian sea food stakeholders it’s been an absolute pleasure and truly inspiring to host Jojo’s on this educational study trip to Norway. We hope John is able to take his new knowledge back to his customers, and continue Jojo’s impressive journey to serve up their award winning fish and chips while demonstrating why responsibly sourced seafood is important for the environment and for the future of fish and chip shops in the UK. We’re sure he’ll enjoy regaling his customers to the van with tales about where their fish has come from.”