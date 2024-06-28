Manifesto for manufacturing calls for more support for industry

National audit, tax, advisory and risk firm Crowe UK has worked with West Midlands industry leaders on a manifesto for manufacturing.

Johnathan Dudley, Crowe’s national head of manufacturing and based at its Midlands office in Oldbury, said: “Manufacturing is at the heart of the UK economy, yet its relevance has remained largely absent from politicians and political debates in how the sector is at the forefront of stimulating growth and tackling climate change.

“Whoever wins theelection, the industry needs a hero within the corridors of power who can create the right environment for manufacturers to prosper. Without a dedicated minister, the industry fears more years of political neglect.

“Manufacturing represents nearly a quarter of UK GDP, and if the story of the next parliament is stimulating growth _ when British manufacturing is strong, so is the country.”

The manifesto provides a blueprint for the next Government which drives innovation, job creation and decarbonisation of the economy.

It urges a strategic review of skills and education, an overhaul of the apprenticeship system, reintroduction of enhanced research and development relief for small and medium-sized businesses and strategic financial support for manufacturing businesses to decarbonise.

Stephen Morley, president of the West Bromwich-based Confederation of British Metalforming, said: “Manufacturing is a cornerstone of our GDP, and it has been proven time and time again that when manufacturing is strong, the UK economy is in a good place.

“The actions highlighted in the manifesto are crucial in ensuring no further harm comes to manufacturers who contribute so much to GDP and our trade balance. We need to create the right environment that encourages our manufacturers to deliver growth and wellbeing to the British people and our economy.”

Mr Dudley added: “Our latest survey reveals that 87 per cent of manufacturers say that government support for the industry is inadequate.

“Despite relative neglect by successive governments, manufacturing has always been a medium for ‘levelling up’, well before politicians conceived or adopted the concept, with its relative ease of access and constant demand for new and innovative products.

“The individuals involved in the industry, its supply chain and the companies they work for contribute by earning, learning, thriving, adding value, and paying taxes. This collective effort enables the economy to support public services.”