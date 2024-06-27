Special anniversary event to be held a year on from demise of Crooked House pub

The event has been planned in August – one year on since the landmark pub was destroyed in a fire before being bulldozed.

Last year, on a quiet Saturday night in August, Britain's wonkiest pub was mysteriously destroyed in a blaze, just over a week since it had been sold for a reported £675,000 to a buyer who reputedly wanted to change its use.

The fire caused shock waves among the community in the immediate Himley and surrounding area but also worldwide, with news outlets from countries across the globe reporting on its demise.

Just two days later, the remaining structure of the stricken pub was bulldozed, reducing what remained of the much-loved building to rubble.