Wolverhampton housing group in talks over merger that could 'do more for customers'

They aim to come together to create a new organisation that would trade as Bromford Flagship.

Any combination would be subject to registration by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Bromford has its headquarters at Exchange Court, Brabourne Avenue, and has more than 47,000 home across Central and South West England housing 110,000 people.

Flagship has its headquarters in Norwich and was founded in 1998. It has more than 32,000 homes.