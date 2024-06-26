We tried a swanky new hotel equipped with premium features - everything was top notch

Located in the heart of Birmingham, aparthotel is 'redefining the city staycation', with the choice of 10 accommodation types across 161 luxurious suites, including dog-friendly terraced rooms and inter-connecting apartments, creating a ‘home from home’ experience.

Its latest plot is located a stones-throw away from the city centre, in Snow Hill, and we spent a night exploring everything it has to offer.

There are a few vital things I look for when I'm staying in a hotel, cleanliness, ease of access to the city's offerings and facilities that remove as many everyday stresses that usually get in the way of making the most of any trip I go on.

And with that being said, I'm pleased to announce that aparthotels location, facilities and and cleanliness are top-notch.

Photo: Express & Star

Photo: Express & Star

As soon as I arrived staff were attentive, which, granted, may seem trivial (as long as I check-in ok, what does it matter?) but after a long haul getting to the location, the last thing I want to be met with is more waiting, paperwork and luggage-lifting.

Staff were quick, I gave my name and booking number and the key-card was handed to me. I was checked in in less than five minutes and was in my room in less than 10.