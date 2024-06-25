Evolution Claims Management steps up people development

Oldbury-based Evolution, which has built its reputation by using tech to handle claims for the UK’s top insurance brands, has welcomed Sarah Kerr as talent development manager and invested in management training for staff to enhance their skills.

Sarah has more than 20 years' experience in the sector and will support staff learning and the implementation of plans for employee development across the business.

Nine colleagues have completed a five-month programme to enhance their management skills led by experienced training practitioner Lisa Hughes Coaching.

The bespoke course focusing on professional leadership development covered a range of topics including the different styles of management and the ways to lead successful teams.

The new appointment and delivery of training comes as Evolution builds its team for future growth following the appointment of managing director Russell Crewe.

Drawing upon a wealth of experience in growing insurance claims businesses Russell, who worked most recently at professional services and technology specialists Davies Group, is shaping plans for the acceleration of the business.

Russell said: “I am pleased to see a strong addition to our people management team with the arrival of Sarah and congratulate our colleagues on completing the management training programme.

“We want to build on our progress to date by improving everything we do, with our people at the centre of our future success. Staff at Evolution want to drive the business forward and are not afraid of change so they will be integral to our progress as we challenge the market and continue to grow.”

After increasing its headcount to meet demand the national firm, headquartered in Oldbury, joined forces with Ambition HR, led by experienced people strategy and development specialist Liz Cullis, earlier this year to boost engagement for its growing workforce.

Launched in 2016, Evolution delivers industry leading customer experience in claims management and building repairs for leading insurance brands.

Privately owned and with a reputation as for delivering transparent services for insurers, Evolution operates a fixed fee model whereby charges remain the same regardless of the repair value.

The business has made key appointments to the senior management team, with Martin Thompson promoted to the role of chief operating officer last year.

It went on a recruitment drive to continue increasing revenues and its client base, having experienced strong year on year growth.