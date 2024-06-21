New winter flights to Finland from Birmingham Airport – find out when they launch

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The winter route will be starting on November 24.

The airline offers more seats to Finland from the UK than any other airline and connects Finland with the most routes, offering 17 from seven countries across Europe

Seats from Birmingham to Rovaniemi are now on sale on easyJet.com and the mobile app.

The new route will operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays

Ali Gayward, easyJet's UK country manager, said: “We’re delighted to be announcing another new winter route from Birmingham, to Rovaniemi in Finland, a destination we know is popular with families looking for a magical Christmas getaway, and continuing to offer our customers in the Midlands greater choice, convenience and connectivity to fantastic destinations across Europe, all with great value fares and fantastic service.”

Tom Screen, aviation director at Birmingham Airport, said: “It is truly fantastic news to see a sixth 'new' winter route available from Birmingham for easyJet customers – one which I’m sure will be welcomed by all wishing to experience the beauty of Finland. This is more great news for the region’s travellers as our easyJet Birmingham base moves from the strength to strength. We are sure these new services will be a hit for those searching for Santa Claus.”

The easyJet flights to Krakow start on November 15, to Reykjavik on December 3 and to Innsbruck on December 15

The airline launched its new base at the airport in March this year and now offers 33 routes from Birmingham.