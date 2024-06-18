Gold accreditation for developer

It is one of only 28 per cent of applicants to achieve this accreditation.

With more than 20 affordable housing developments under construction across the West and East Midlands, and the business expanding, the developer’s pledge to be better people makers is as important as ever.

Morro takes a holistic approach to employee wellbeing, with the understanding that all team members are individuals, and has instilled a culture of open dialogue, with the aim of including its staff in the growth of the company and highlighting the importance of everybody within the expansion.

Trust and empowerment of employees contributed towards this achievement, along with the inspiration and motivation exhibited by those in senior roles, the introduction of a staff engagement committee and purposeful brand pillars that aim to improve homes, communities, the environment, relationships and the future.

Suki Deol, head of people at Morro Partnerships, said: “To have been accredited with gold is testament to the culture we have instilled within Morro and all of our employees have been a part of this journey.

“It’s important as a business that we demonstrate to our employees how instrumental they are to our growth and progression, and it’s fantastic to see that our staff are genuinely proud to work for Morro.

“We’re always driving for continuous improvements in all aspects, and empowering our people to own and lead on projects they are interested about or passionate about, and create opportunities for all, will continue to help us drive forward.”

Matthew Willett, head of estimating at Morro, said: “Morro, previously named Jessup, went through a rebrand at the end of 2023, and the transition has been really good for us, and the company.

“There have been changes in senior management, and everybody is passionate about making this a great place to be – you can definitely see how much they care about each team member and it is definitely a people-first workplace.

“We’re empowered to be ourselves, our ideas are listened to and implemented, and it’s genuinely the most pleasant place to work.”