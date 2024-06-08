Neighbours up in arms as they list catalogue of concerns over venue’s 4am opening plan

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The owners of the Windsor Complex in Bearwood, home to an Indian grill, bowling alley and arcade, have asked Sandwell Council permission to extend its opening hours until 4am.

The application asks for permission to serve late-night refreshments and alcohol until 4am, play live and recorded music until 3am, and change the venue’s opening hours to 7am to 4.30am every day.

Several objections have been raised by neighbours who say their lives are plagued by loud noise and drunk and rowdy behaviour coming from the Windsor Complex.

A decision over the late-night application will now be made by councillors at a licensing hearing in Oldbury on June 11.

A number of residents in adjoining Dunsford Road say the problems they face will only be made worse with the venue potentially opening until the early hours.

The objectors to the plans have listed a catalogue of concerns ranging from anti-social behaviour to fly-tipping, broken glass, urinating in streets and constant loud music.

The original application, which has now been amended, asked for permission to sell alcohol and late-night refreshments from the Bearwood High Street venue until 4am every day.

The current opening hours are 12pm to midnight between Thursday and Saturday and 11am to 11pm between Sunday and Wednesday.

The objections, which have been published in redacted form by Sandwell Council, said the late-night hours were “unnecessary".

“This venue is in a residential area, which houses families and could increase the amount of noise, rowdy and drunken behaviour in the area,” the objection said. “It is not necessary for this type of venue in the area. Its opening hours are suitable and appropriate as they are.”

Another objector said residents already faced hearing “arguments and aggressive behaviour” from smokers outside the venue – which often left elderly residents and children feeling unsafe.

The objection read: “The loud behaviour of Windsor customers, either sat drinking or smoking outside the venue or returning to their cars – which regularly includes loud conversations and laughter, aggressive interactions such as shouting arguments and aggressive interactions between customers – not only impacts upon the peace of the neighbourhood, but can occasionally create an environment that does not feel safe to residents such as myself; who also include young children and the elderly.”

The objector went on to say that parking – or the lack of – was already an issue and would become a huge problem with longer opening hours.

“Parking is also a major problem particularly at weekend or of there is an event on at the venue as it has no parking facilities of its own and customers primarily use Dunsford Road for parking when visiting the venue,” it said.

The application from the Windsor Complex said: “The variation application is to extend the licensable hours and increase the licensable area for the premises based on customer demand and to keep the business afloat.

“The premises has always had a positive impact on the community, which includes employees, suppliers, customers, the environment, and the people in the local area. It will always show due diligence to the licensing objectives and ensure it is run in an efficient and safe manner..