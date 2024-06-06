Ladder for the Black Country: Apprenticeship Branding Conference

Apprenticeship Branding Conference – Amplify aims to revolutionise the way organisations can amplify their brand to attract, engage and retain the top talent in apprenticeships, through engagement, employment and enrichment.

The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance is a pioneering initiative dedicated to promoting social mobility, equity, diversity and inclusion within the apprenticeship and skills sector.

The alliance endeavours to bridge the gap between underrepresented communities and apprenticeship opportunities, enabling a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

The conference agenda will cover a wide range of topics. The interactive panel discussions and breakout sessions will include best practices for attracting and retaining diverse apprentices, strategies for inclusive apprenticeship recruitment, and the role of mentorship in supporting talent. Attendees can also expect insights into emerging trends, case studies showcasing successful apprenticeship programme, and practical tools for implementing change within their organisations.

There will be 30 panel speakers and a world renowned keynote speaker.

Registration for the Apprenticeship Branding Conference - Amplify is now open at https://apprenticeshipbranding.co.uk