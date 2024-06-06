Important milestone for site listing key public notices in your neighbourhood

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Designed to enhance local media’s coverage of public notices in print, the portal has seen steady growth in traffic as users seek out important information about planning, construction, transport links, roadworks, and licensing changes in their local area.

It is backed by local publishers who are part of the News Media Association, including the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

New nationally representative research from OnePoll conducted for the NMA in March found that the Public Notice Portal is taking public notices to younger audiences.

Usage of the portal is highest among the 25-34 age group at 16 per cent and 18-24s at 10 per cent, compared to the UK average of seven per cent.

The survey also found that local news media in print and digital remains the number one platform used by the UK public to view public notices, ahead of local authority websites, social media and printed mailouts.

NMA chief executive Owen Meredith said: “Placing public notices in local news media remains the best way to ensure that everyone can access the important information contained within them in a fair and uniform way.

“The statutory requirement on councils to advertise public notices in printed newspapers ensures that those who are digitally excluded can access the notices.

"Meanwhile, the notices also gain significant reach online through the news websites of local papers and the portal, further strengthening the industry’s offering and public engagement.”

Printed local newspapers remain a vital platform for millions of people to access the notices. Research from BVA BDRC shows that removing public notices from printed local newspapers would see 10 million people, many of whom are in vulnerable or elderly groups, cut off from viewing the notices.

In Wales, where Ministers face opposition to plans to remove the statutory requirement on councils to advertise council tax notices in local papers, the level of digital exclusion in Wales is even higher than in the rest of the UK.

* Visit the portal at publicnoticeportal.uk.