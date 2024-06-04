Wizz Air passengers number up on same time last year

The figure brought the airline’s rolling 12 month total to 62.1m – up 16.8% on the same period last year.

Capacity operated during the month was up 1.2% year on year, reflecting the continuing impact of GTF engine-related groundings.

During the month, Wizz Air, which operates flights out of Birmingham Airport, celebrated the 20th anniversary of its first flight from Katowice to London Luton which took place in May 2004.