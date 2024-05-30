JLR to support employees with menopause symptoms

The policy has been developed with help and feedback from staff, employee-led diversity networks and was agreed upon jointly with trade unions.

Under the new policy JLR employees, including those at the electric propulsion manufacturing centre at the i54 at Wolverhampton, experiencing symptoms of menopause have the right to seek support at any time and from day one of their employment. There is no requirement for a medical certificate or other evidence in order to qualify for leave or workplace adjustments.

The policy was developed as part of JLR’s commitment to supporting a safe and inclusive workplace that reflects the health and wellbeing of colleagues at every stage of life.

It includes workplace adjustments such as flexible working, access to fans, additional breaks, changes to workwear as well as sick leave for menopause symptoms.

It is the latest in a suite of inclusive policies rolled out at JLR aimed at helping to foster a diverse and equitable culture at its UK facilities by offering time off for life events beyond standard maternity and paternity policies.

Claire Parker, head of diversity and inclusion at JLR said: “We are delighted to be able to provide an increasing range of inclusive policies. Our people are the beating heart of our business, and we recognise the importance of such policies in supporting them with social mobility. The benefits of people coming to work and feeling supported equitably cannot be understated and we will continue to engage with colleagues, our employee-led networks and trade unions to ensure we are constantly evolving and improving our policies based on feedback.”

In the last year, JLR has rolled out other policies including a pregnancy loss policy to support any employees who had experienced miscarriage (including ectopic or molar pregnancy) and stillbirth, paternity pay has also been doubled. In addition, other future developments in its family-friendly policies will next year see JLR’s adoption and surrogacy leave extended to 52 weeks with full pay and additional paid time off for maternity-related appointments.