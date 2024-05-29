'This is a fantastic partnership which will provide hundreds of thousands of pounds to improve our borough' Dudley to receive almost £500,000 for community projects

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Dudley Council has partnered with community fundraising platform Spacehive to launch the new platform, Called Crowdfund Dudley Borough, and will offer more than £480,000 in funding for community improvement initiatives.

The vital project could be used to improve green and town centre spaces, supporting young people, helping to reduce inequality, addressing isolation or improving access to the arts.

Residents will have the chance to propose and crowdfund for projects - such as community gardens, street furniture and public art - that will benefit the local community. Dudley Council could pledge up to£20,000 towards a project.

It will be holding a drop-in launch event is being held on Tuesday June 4 where people can find out more information, including tips and advice on how to launch a crowdfunding campaign.

To register for the in-person event, which will run from 12 noon to 1.30pm in Dudley, it is urging people to sign up here.

Crowdfund Dudley Borough has received £200,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, and £287,000 from The Dudley Neighbourhood Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL).

Helen Martin, director for regeneration and enterprise, said: “This is a fantastic partnership which will provide hundreds of thousands of pounds to improve our borough.

“People or groups don’t need to have any past experience of crowdfunding, we can help them along every step of the process.

“At a time when we have had to temporarily cut community forum grant funding due to budget pressures, this cash could help fund much-needed projects in our wards.”

Misha Dhanak, CEO of Spacehive, said: “We’re proud to partner with Dudley Council and launch Crowdfund Dudley Borough which will help residents drive transformative, positive change in their local area.

“We’re really excited to see the ideas that people come up with and the vision they have for the place that they call home.”

To start a project, keep updated on further workshop dates, or to receive more information visit here.