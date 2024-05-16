Staffordshire beauty specialist made up after reaching final of awards

Jess Boam, 24, who works at salons in Hilton, Repton and Swadlincote, has been shortlisted for Best Bridal Makeup Artist and Best For Brows semi-permanent makeup, with her business Barefaced Artistry representing Burton.

Jess started in makeup professionally at 17 whilst studying at Derby College and set up her business after graduating with first class honours in specialist hair and media makeup from University College Birmingham in 2021.

She said: “My favourite part of the job is seeing clients’ reactions at the end of a treatment, whether it’s bridal makeup or semi-permanent eyebrows.

“Though completely different treatments, both make a real difference to clients’ confidence.”

Jess, from Tutbury, specialises in natural-looking makeup and semi-permanent makeup for eyebrows, which includes techniques such as microblading, ombré and a combination of both.

Microblading is a form of semi-permanent tattooing; a microblade is a handheld tool that gently etches pigment into the skin, creating individual natural looking hair strokes which help to fill any gaps and improve the overall shape of the brow.

Ombré is a semi-permanent technique created using a digital machine to implant soft pixelations of pigment into the skin.

“Clients seek semi-permanent treatments for a whole range of reasons – they could be athletes or holiday goers who need waterproof, long-lasting results, people with busy lifestyles who need low maintenance treatments to save time, or people affected by hair loss,” said Jess.

“I also love bridal makeup artistry and it’s a real privilege sharing the special day with the bride, her mum and her best friends.

“Whatever people’s circumstance, it’s so rewarding to see the transformation following a treatment and it’s an honour to be nominated for two categories in these prestigious awards.”

She added: “I love how social the job is, whether it’s one-on-one with clients or making new connections at wedding fairs.

“These awards are a great opportunity to network with other industry professionals.”

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards come together each year to celebrate the hair and beauty industry in style.

The VIP red carpet event in Birmingham on June 1 will feature celebrity guests including former JLS star Aston Merrygold and can only be attended by invitation only.