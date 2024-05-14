Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

M3.agency, which has seen revenues rise by 25 per cent in the last year, has extended its relationship with the fast-growing carmaker by creating the commercial to launch the MG3 Hybrid+ that has been hitting our screens this week.

The ad debuted yesterday and will run across all major UK terrestrial and satellite channels and several European stations in key markets.

A second phase is planned for June, all helping drive interest in a car that experts consider will redefine the B Supermini segment.

The advert was shot exclusively around Brindley Place and Sutton Park in Birmingham and the ‘creative’ focuses on the feel good ‘aura’ that a person gives off when they are driving or even just anticipating getting behind the wheel of their MG3 Hybrid+.

“We wanted to flip the thinking behind traditional automotive TV adverts by making the car the principal character in the advert, delivering its own features and emotional connection with the audience," said Justin Griffiths, Group Creative Director at M3.agency.

"In essence, the MG3 Hybrid+ delivers a ‘Feel Good’ that you can’t hide. Our team created extensive visual effects in post-production to deliver the colourful aura that is so unique to this piece.”

A still from the advert

He added: “This is one of the biggest TV commercials and supporting campaigns we have undertaken for MG in the five years we’ve worked together and highlights our shared belief that it will be a major seller in the hybrid vehicle market.”

M3.agency has grown into one of the largest full-service agencies in the West Midlands, offering brand development, creative, digital marketing, media planning and web development services to a host of local, national and international clients.

The company, which also works with Ford Money and Formula One Autocentres, has been engaged with MG Motor UK since 2019, delivering a host of services, including TV, OOH, lifestyle and studio photography, radio, print, dealer support and digital assets.

The commercial aired for the first time on Monday, May 13

It retained the creative services tender again in 2023 for the carmaker’s core range in the UK, featuring the European market launch of the new MG3 Hybrid+.

Nick Lovett, Managing Director of M3.agency, said: “We are very proud that MG Motor UK has placed its faith in a West Midlands agency to deliver its latest new model launch across Europe. It really is a fantastic vehicle, which we believe will pick up many awards.

“This is a major shot in the arm for our area and we’re hoping the adverts prove as popular as the car will inevitably be.”

To watch the TV commercial, visit https://vimeo.com/943973438.