LEVC and Axil extend partnership to drive sustainable manufacturing

This collaboration is all about cementing their commitment to shaping the future of mobility through eco-friendly practices.

LEVC's Ansty plant, constructed in 2018, is the UK's first purpose-built electric vehicle hub.

LEVC's journey towards sustainability is not just about vehicles—it's about environmental stewardship. That's why they have been partnering with Axil, one of the UK’s most specialised total waste management companies, since 2020 to improve waste processes and drive out costs across the manufacturing plant. Having recently extended their partnership for another year, the LEVC-Axil collaboration is set to continue its journey.

Commenting on the partnership, Craig Lea, head of technical services at LEVC, highlights the collaborative effort: “Over the past three years, our focus has been on educating our workforce about the importance of waste segregation and engaging them in new waste initiatives. By implementing changes, we've significantly enhanced our waste management processes, working together to surpass our sustainability goals while unlocking previously unidentified rebates.

Our partnership with Axil has been fantastic from day one. They are more than just a supplier; they're supportive collaborators who proactively solve problems. With a keen eye for identifying gaps and addressing issues early, they've dealt with us on a personal level, creating a highly collaborative environment"

LEVC goes beyond electric vehicles, prioritising sustainability and accessibility at every stage, from production to waste management. It's not just about cars; it's a promise of a greener, more inclusive future.

Axil specialises in managing hazardous and challenging waste across key sectors in UK manufacturing, offering comprehensive solutions from recycling to recovery, treatment, and disposal. Their services not only reduce costs but also enhance environmental performance, ensuring responsible management of materials throughout their lifecycle.

Ian Taplin, head of contract management at Axil, added: "We are excited to extend our partnership with LEVC. Last year we dealt with 850 tonnes of waste diverting 100 per cent from landfill. Together, we've made significant strides in waste management, achieving remarkable results such as a 212 per cent increase in metal, cardboard and plastic rebates – £142,000 over three years. As we look ahead, we are eager to continue our collaborative efforts to improve waste processes and environmental stewardship."