Dudley Building Society gives back £30,000 to support community

This year, the Society asked customers and employees to nominate charities and groups who go above and beyond to support struggling individuals within the community.

They have now given funding to nine charities within communities across the Black Country.

Among those to benefit were Steps to Work, Access 2 Business and Life Centre Debt Advice, who each received £5,000.

Springs Church Debt Advice, Brierley Hill Project, Good Shepherd Wolverhampton, Murray Hall Community Trust, Refugee and Migrant Centre and CHADD (Churches Housing Association of Dudley and District) have also received support.

Community and Climate Manager, Amy Cowdell, said: “When we launched this year’s fund, we were keen to support local charities that make a lasting impact on local people’s wellbeing, and build their financial confidence."

“We’re delighted to be supporting nine charities which we believe truly align to our purpose of being there to help people live better lives, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact that our funding has on the important services that they offer.”

James Paterson, Chief Executive Officer at Dudley Building Society, said: “Supporting our communities to prosper is at the heart of what we do – it’s why we were formed back in 1858.

"So, being able to support community organisations that work so hard to improve the lives of people across the Black Country is something that we take a lot of pride in.”

James added: “We’ve made a promise to be there to help our communities prosper, whether that’s by providing funding to local charities or offering important face to face services to our local customers, and we are dedicated to continuing to make a difference.”

To find out more about their Community Support Fund recipients, visit dudleybuildingsociety.co.uk/community-support-fund.