Wolverhampton sausage maker lays off staff over pig supply issue

The measure at F A Gill at Parkfields, Wolverhampton, took effect on Monday and affected staff, including 40 butchers, have been told it may remain in place until at least May 6.

The 86-year-old former family company, which trades as Gills and is well known for its sausages, was sold in April last year.

New owners HLD Electric moved the registered office for the business to Winfield, Leicester.

General manager Robyn Khan has written to staff affected by the lay off.