Wolverhampton sausage maker lays off staff over pig supply issue
Many of the staff at a Black Country pork producer and wholesaler have been laid off with no supply of pigs for slaughter given as the reason.
By John Corser
The measure at F A Gill at Parkfields, Wolverhampton, took effect on Monday and affected staff, including 40 butchers, have been told it may remain in place until at least May 6.
The 86-year-old former family company, which trades as Gills and is well known for its sausages, was sold in April last year.
New owners HLD Electric moved the registered office for the business to Winfield, Leicester.
General manager Robyn Khan has written to staff affected by the lay off.