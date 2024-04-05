Chamberlin non-executive chairman retires

Keith Butler-Wheelhouse had been with the company for 12 years.

Kevin Nolan, a non-executive director has assumed the role of interim non-executive chairman and Trevor Brown, an executive director has become a non-executive director.

Alan Tomlinson has decided to leave his role as finance director to pursue other business interests and, following an orderly handover to the company's finance team, will leave on May 10.

Chief executive Kevin Price said: "The board wishes to thank Keith and Alan for their valuable contribution to the company over the years and wishes them well in their future endeavours. Following the sale of Petrel in February 2024, the company continues to focus on pursuing its strategy at its core iron foundry and machining operations at CHC and RDC, including the reduction of group central costs."