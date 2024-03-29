Loyal customer helps open Bilston opticians' new larger store

John Bridgwood performed the honours at Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care, which has moved to a unit on Church Street.

He received a gift to mark the occasion and in recognition of his loyal custom.

The new larger store features the latest digital eye examination equipment, including an OCT (optical coherence tomography) scanner and two additional testing rooms.

Customers can also choose from an updated range of frames, including a larger selection of the latest designer names.

Branch manager Kelly Evans said: “We have invested in the store and wanted to mark its upgrade and relocation in style.

"John has entrusted his hearing care to us for over 11 years, and his loyalty means a lot to the team. He’s always smiling when he visits us, and we love to welcome him for a chat when he’s in town.”

John, who lives locally, was honoured to be asked to reveal the store’s new look.

“Being part of the relocation celebration has been fantastic, and it’s been great to take a look around the new, bigger branch," he said.

“I’ve been going to Scrivens for my hearing care for many years, and the service I receive is always second to none. That’s why I recommend them to everyone.

“The team are so knowledgeable and always makes me feel very welcome – when I’m in town, I pop in for a chat, and at Christmas, I take some chocolates, which are always gratefully received. I wish them all the best for the reopening and continued success.”

Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care is a family run business which was established over 85 years ago in 1938.

It has 169 high-street stores in towns and cities across England and Wales, with 1,000 employees.