Redundancies made by brewing group

It follows a review of the office operation at Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company in Marston's House, Brewery Road.

A CMBC spokesman said: “As a business, we regularly review the structures required to effectively service the needs of our customers.

"A recent review has led to a small number of redundancies from our customer service management team. These decisions are never made lightly, and we are working closely with the employees affected to support them with the process and to help them through what we know is a difficult time.”

CMBC was formed in 2020 through the merger of Wolverhampton-based Marston's brewing operation with Carlsberg UK.

Marston's has a minority holding in the business which has closed or sold off a number of breweries since the deal.