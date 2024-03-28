Pub chain launches new dining experience with flaming food and fire marshals

Flaming Grill pubs, run by Greene King, has launched a new range of dishes to quite literally bring the flame from the grill to its customers, serving every meal on fire.

Every diner must now sign a legal waiver upon ordering, with each flame grilled delicacy brought to the table straight from the grill completely aflame.

For their own safety, diners will be provided with a pair of flame-resistant gloves, to be worn for the entire time that they’re eating.

Each pub has its own dedicated fire marshal on site to safely put out the fire while dining.

The landmark dining experience has been introduced by Flaming Grill to allow its customers to get a unique insight into the grilling process.

Sophie Howells, senior marketing manager at Flaming Grill, said: “We pride ourselves on being the experts in grilled food, but we’re always looking for ways to innovate and enhance our customer experience.

“With summer fast approaching and temperatures rising, what could be better than flame grilled burgers or steak brought to your table still on fire from the heat of the kitchen?

“So while we can’t guarantee hot temperatures here in the UK this summer, we can dial up the drama at the dining table for our customers to enjoy this hot new experience with us.”

