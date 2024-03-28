Lunch club to open in city plaza thanks to Digbeth Dining Club

Digbeth Dining Club has teamed up with Arena Central to launch weekly food residency Lunch Club from April 10.

It will operate on the Alpha Tower plaza and is aimed at improving food choices for staff from a wide range of nearby developments and businesses, including HM Government Hub, the UK headquarters of HSBC and the University of Birmingham’s The Exchange.

Digbeth Dining Club presents Lunch Club will also regularly showcase some of the region’s top creative culinary talent.

Disco Fries, Fat Snags, Hangry Moose, Only Jerkin’, Street Souvlaki, and Scran Man have all been confirmed for the Lunch Club residencies, running between 11 and 3pm each Wednesday.

It will also help the city's independent hospitality industry, which is currently facing unprecedented trading problems.

David Pardoe, place activation manager for Colliers who are the managing agents for Arena Central, said: “We are delighted to be working with Digbeth Dining Club on this fantastic new offering for our residents and workers as well as the wider public.

“The Arena Central community continues to go from strength to strength and this latest partnership with one of the region’s best-known food market brands will help to solidify our position as a key destination in the city.”

It follows a 20-date spring and summer 2024 tour announcement by Digbeth Dining Club, which will see the award-winning team take their renowned food and beverage model around the West Midlands, including events at Lichfield, Wolverhampton, Telford, Dudley and Walsall from April to July.

Jack Brabant, director of Digbeth Dining Club, said: “This is our first foray into weekly lunch markets, so to join forces with Arena Central feels like the perfect location to showcase what DDC is all about – quality street food.

“We have a huge roster of traders that many people in Birmingham may already know of, however fundamentally this is also an opportunity for anyone who may not be able to get to our venues or events on weekends to get an easy grab-and-go lunch option.

“We hope to roll out more of these lunch clubs over the year; it's another easy way to bring the best street food in the Midlands directly to food fans.”