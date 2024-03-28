Ladder for the Black Country: Apprenticeship funding boost

This initiative marks a pivotal moment for both businesses and young people and the Ladder for the Black Country team hopes it will see more local firms taking on more apprentices.

The move eliminates the financial burden on small employers, who will no longer be required to cover the cost of training apprentices. This not only reduces costs but also streamlines the process, making it more accessible for businesses to invest in talent development. With the Government footing the bill, it's a win-win situation for both employers and aspiring apprentices.

This funding overhaul will simplify the administrative process for training providers who previously had to navigate multiple funding sources from both the Government and businesses. Now with the Government covering the full cost of the training, training providers will be able to focus more on delivering quality training and less on securing funding.

This initiative opens up a plethora of opportunities. With apprenticeships fully funded, they can pursue valuable skills and experiences without the financial barriers that may have previously deterred them. This not only empowers individuals to embark on fulfilling career paths but also strengthens the local workforce, driving economic growth and innovation.

As employers gear up to take advantage of this unprecedented support, they are encouraged to explore the myriad benefits of investing in apprenticeships. By doing so, they not only nurture talent but also contribute to the thriving ecosystem of skilled workers essential for the region's prosperity. Under the new measures, large employers who pay the apprenticeship levy will be able to transfer up to 50 per cent of their funds to support other businesses, including smaller firms, to improve the skills of their existing workforce or employ new apprentices who are over the age of 21.

This will help SMEs hire more apprentices by reducing costs and enabling more employers to get the skilled workers they need while unlocking more opportunities for young people in a huge range of sectors, industries, and professions.