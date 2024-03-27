West Bromwich pub revamping its beer garden wants donations of 'lonely' plant pots

The Horse & Jockey, in Stoney Lane, said it was sprucing up the area to make it a more inviting space.

Staff are also appealing for donations of garden containers or pots to include in the new-look beer garden.

Revealing the news on social media, staff at the pub said: "Over the next two weeks, we'll be giving our beloved beer garden a well-deserved makeover to transform it into an even more inviting space for you to enjoy!

"Now, we kindly ask for your patience and understanding as we spruce up the area.

"There may be a bit of disruption and perhaps a touch of noise, but trust us, it'll be worth it.

"As we aim to create a lush and welcoming atmosphere, we're reaching out to our fantastic community for a little favour.

"If you have any garden containers or pots that are feeling lonely in your own gardens, we'd love to give them a new home in our revamped beer garden. Let's bring some greenery and life to the space together!

"Thank you all for your support and cooperation."

Learn more at facebook.com/TheHorseJockeystoneylane or by calling 0121 439 6742.