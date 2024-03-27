Bilston-based textile recycling business enters administration

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Texile Recycling International of Beldray Road is the parent of the Textile Recycling International Group, which includes JMP Wilcox, also based at the Bilston site.

There are also businesses at Gatwick, Manchester and in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Sarah O'Toole and Zelf Hussain of PricewaterhouseCoopers were appointed as joint administrators on Thursday, March 21.

They are seeking to secure its long-term future and the group's trading subsidiaries, which employ about 1,000 people, are continuing to operate.

The five trading sites collect and sort used clothing, shoes and textiles and export to customers across the UK, Europe and Africa.

A statement from the administrators said: "The TRI Group has faced a number of challenging market conditions, including escalating input costs and adverse currency fluctuations.

"However, TRI's secured lender has committed funding to TRI in administration and working with the joint administrators in order to provide stability to The TRI Group while a solution that will secure the long-term future of the group is sought."

TRI was incorporated in 2016 and had group turnover of £66.3 million in 2021.

The JMP Wilcox operation collects 900 tonnes of clothing and textiles a week and about 46,000 tonnes annually.