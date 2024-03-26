Wyre Forest solicitor celebrates after achieving qualifications

Amelia Edwards has now completed her 18-month training contract at law firm mfg Solicitors, having worked at the firm for 12 months prior to the commencement of her training.

Amelia becomes a permanent member of mfg’s highly-respected Contentious Probate team based at the firm’s Kidderminster headquarters.

She will work alongside revered Legal 500 partners Robert Weston and Andrew Chandler as well as Victoria Wall a solicitor within team, on a range of complex wills, probate and inheritance cases.

Iain Morrison, chairman of mfg Solicitors, said: “It’s been brilliant to see Amelia thriving over the past 18-months during her training contract.

“She has worked across all our departments gaining vital experience and positioning herself for a successful career. Amelia is certainly considered to be amongst our rising stars and is already building excellent day-to-day and long-term relations with our clients.

“Everyone across the firm is thrilled to see her qualifying and I’m certain she will play a key role in our success in the years to come.”