Soft drinks group reports growth in annual sales and profits

The group's brands include Irn-Bru, Rubicon, Funkin and Boost.

Annual revenue rose 25.9 per cent to £400 million with pre-tax profits up 15.5 per cent to £51.3m

The total dividend per share is up 14.9 per cent to 15.05p.

Chief executive Roger White said: "I would like to take the opportunity to thank all of the teams across the group who have worked incredibly hard to deliver this excellent financial performance.

"With our business in a strong financial position, and our portfolio of differentiated brands poised for further growth, I have every confidence that our proven strategy, our results-driven teams and our well-invested asset base will continue to support long-term growth and value creation."

Earlier this month AG Barr said it was to cut almost 200 jobs as part of an overhaul of its operations.

The Irn-Bru maker said the roles will be cut through the closure of direct sales operations at three sites across the UK – including Wednesbury – and the closure of the Leeds office for its energy drink brand Boost.

AG Barr is changing how it sells its products to independent retailers and convenience stores following a review.

It will shift from its current telesales-supported model of delivering directly to store, towards a field sales operation through its existing wholesale channels.