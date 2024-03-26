Lichfield's Florette celebrates 25 years of success

Florette currently employs 377 staff at the Fradley Park site and the salad brand sells over 17 million packs annually.

In celebration of the 25-year milestone, Florette hosted an exclusive celebration for office and factory staff at Florette House on Wood End Lane.

The celebration included presentations and awards for long service members, drinks and branded cupcakes and culminated in the unveiling of a new logo outside their HQ building.

Thanks to its committed strong local workforce – many of whom have been with the company since production started at its purpose-built facility in Lichfield in 1999, Florette now supplies prepared salad bags and beetroot across the UK and Ireland and has produced 1.6 billion bags of salad.

Florette is recognised by FareShare as one of the charity’s Leading Food Partners. The partnership sees tonnes of surplus salad redistributed to the charity’s network, helping to tackle food waste while providing nutritious, healthy foods to families at risk of hunger. The produce not suitable for humans doesn’t go to waste either. Instead, it is donated to feed livestock on local farms and reintroduced into the soil as a natural fertiliser.

Site manager Chris Hynes said: “From the network of local farms supplying our produce to those working at the site, people are at the heart of our business.

"Today not only recognises a milestone for the company but also congratulates and recognises the dedication of dozens of colleagues who are celebrating over two decades of service and have shaped Florette into the business you see today. We’re looking forward to what the next 25 years will bring.”