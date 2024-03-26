Express & Star
Housebuilder delivers record number of homes

Housebuilder Keepmoat, which is building homes at Kingswinford, delivered a record number of new properties in its latest financial year.

By John Corser
Published
Last updated
Keepmoat chief executive Tim Beale

In the year to the end of October 4,074 new homes were completed.

It has a strong land pipeline with more than 23,100 secured planned future completions, including in Kingswinford.

On average, a Keepmoat home at an average £211,000 is up to 25 percent cheaper than the national average of £285,000,

Annual revenue increased by over 11 per cent to £864.6 million and earnings before tax were £101.4m.

Tim Beale, chief executive, said: “I am delighted to report that the 2023 financial year saw Keepmoat deliver another strong financial performance, which is a fantastic achievement against the backdrop of an extremely challenging market. Keepmoat has once again proven itself to be a resilient and agile business and unlike many of its peer group, has continued to grow, maintaining volumes, continuing to invest in land and delivering a record number of new homes where others have had to slow productio"

He added: “We delivered 4,074 much needed new homes across the UK, more than ever before, with a focus on our core first-time buyer customer base, building high quality new homes at prices people can afford, in places they want to live."

