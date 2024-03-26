Housebuilder delivers record number of homes

In the year to the end of October 4,074 new homes were completed.

It has a strong land pipeline with more than 23,100 secured planned future completions, including in Kingswinford.

On average, a Keepmoat home at an average £211,000 is up to 25 percent cheaper than the national average of £285,000,

Annual revenue increased by over 11 per cent to £864.6 million and earnings before tax were £101.4m.

Tim Beale, chief executive, said: “I am delighted to report that the 2023 financial year saw Keepmoat deliver another strong financial performance, which is a fantastic achievement against the backdrop of an extremely challenging market. Keepmoat has once again proven itself to be a resilient and agile business and unlike many of its peer group, has continued to grow, maintaining volumes, continuing to invest in land and delivering a record number of new homes where others have had to slow productio"

He added: “We delivered 4,074 much needed new homes across the UK, more than ever before, with a focus on our core first-time buyer customer base, building high quality new homes at prices people can afford, in places they want to live."